What Adventure Will You Choose: New or Nostalgic?

Thus far in 2022, digital images, digital spaces and the use of data for personalized advertising and experiences abound. Marketers are navigating best practices in virtual spaces, specifically the metaverse, as they look for ways to build engagement in NFT ownership. It has been a year of hyper-personalization, with marketers using data for personalized advertising and redefining the ways people search for product and service information.