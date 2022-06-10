Voice

What Adventure Will You Choose: New or Nostalgic?

3 questions to focus your marketing strategy despite diverging trends

Illustration of a cassette tape, floppy disk and VHS tape.
As asset ownership has become more digital, we're still seeing appeals to nostalgia.Malte Mueller/Getty Images
Headshot of Debika Sihi
By Debika Sihi

12 seconds ago

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.

Thus far in 2022, digital images, digital spaces and the use of data for personalized advertising and experiences abound. Marketers are navigating best practices in virtual spaces, specifically the metaverse, as they look for ways to build engagement in NFT ownership. It has been a year of hyper-personalization, with marketers using data for personalized advertising and redefining the ways people search for product and service information.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Debika Sihi

Debika Sihi

Debika Sihi is an associate professor of business at Southwestern University and is a member of our Adweek Academic Council.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Fanatics Collectibles and Topps announce comprehensive college trading cards program
Sports Marketing

Fanatics and Topps Strike a Deal for College Sports Cards

By Rafael Canton

CPG & Grocery

Marketing Morsels: Pride Projects, an Animal Anthem, S’more Songs and More

By Jess Zafarris

Neymar Jnr stands in a purple futuristic set with the name Slipstream behind him
Fashion & Apparel

Global Puma Campaign Presents Retro Fashion in the Future

By Stephen Lepitak

Ad Tech

Keeping Publishers at the Center of the ID Conversation

By Trishla Ostwal

Microlearning
View All

Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow

Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

Targeting People, Not Profiles

You Might Like

The Secret to Social Commerce Success

By Ben Eachus, CEO and Co-founder, Flowspace

How Hilton, Barefoot Wines and Target Rise Above to Embrace Diversity and Inclusion

By Stephen F. Macias, President, Multicultural Marketing and Communications, R&CPMK

3 Kick-ass Creators Share Their Secrets to Twitch

By Twitch

The Art of Shopper Recognition

By Acxiom