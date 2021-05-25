Editor’s Pick

Super Bowl

Hellmann’s Returns to the Super Bowl With Terry Tate

By Paul Hiebert


First-party data isn’t all that’s left after the death of the third-party cookie. Even in an increasingly privacy-first world, third-party data sets are still entirely viable.

BRANDSHARE FROM EYEOTA

First-Party Data Is Great, But It’s Not Enough

Super Bowl
View All

Super Bowl

YouTube AdBlitz Returns for 16th Season

By David Cohen

jerod mayo and a mayo jersey

Super Bowl

Hellmann’s Returns to the Super Bowl With Terry Tate

By Paul Hiebert

Eugene Levy Stars as Long-Haired Action Star in Nissan Super Bowl Ad Teaser

Super Bowl

Eugene Levy Stars as Long-Haired Action Star in Nissan Super Bowl Ad Teaser

By Kyle O’Brien

Illustration of football sitting in front of TV showing a jar of money.

Voice

You Don’t Need a Big Ad Budget to Score at the Super Bowl

By Adam Turner

Augmented Reality
View All

Pinterest Debuts Try On for Home Décor AR Technology

Augmented Reality

Pinterest Debuts Try On for Home Décor AR Technology

By David Cohen

Columnist Network

The Future of Commerce Is Already Here

By Sally Huang

Augmented Reality

Snap Introduces Catalog-Powered AR Shopping Lenses

By David Cohen

savage x fenty lingerie store

Augmented Reality

Savage X Fenty’s AR Sizing Tech Knows What Will Look Best on You

By Lisa Lacy

Retail Media
View All

a woman looking behind the panels of a barcode

Retail Media

Can Retail Media Crash the Cool Kids’ Party? 

By Elizabeth Marsten

Best Buy Ads advertisement

Retail Media

Best Buy Expands Its Ad Business With Revamped In-House Media Unit

By Paul Hiebert

illustration of drones carrying packages

Outlook

8 Ways Shopping Will Evolve in 2022

By Lisa Lacy

Retail Media

6 Retail Marketing Predictions for 2022

By Elizabeth Marsten


Promoted Content
View All


2022 Is the Year of Automated Social Advertising

By Riikka Söderlund, Global Head of Marketing, Smartly.io


Busting the Myth of “Too Hard” in Advertising

By Oz Etzioni, CEO, Clinch


These Are the Social Channels That Delivered the Best ROAS Last Year

By Smartly.io


A Marketer’s Guide to Twitch

By Amazon Ads

Partner Experts
View All


Here’s Why the Media Industry Needs to Embrace a Multi-Currency Strategy

By Jay Prasad


Why Delivering an Omnichannel Experience Is Key in the Evolving Grocery Shopping Landscape

By Matt Miller


Focus on the Facts and Stop Guessing Who Your Future Customers Are

By Loch Rose


How AI Is Paving the Way to Greater Humanity in Marketing

By Amy Heidersbach

Microlearning
View All


Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising


Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow


Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right


Why Brands Should Embrace Supply Path Optimization Now


Adweek Podcasts
View All

yeah that's probably an ad text on a bright yellow background

Adweek Podcasts

Adweek Podcast: Where Are All the CMOs Going?

By Al Mannarino

CMO Moves

Special Edition: CMOs and the Culture Conundrum

By Heide Palermo

yeah that's probably an ad text on a bright yellow background

Adweek Podcasts

Adweek Podcast: Marketing’s Addiction to the ’90s

By Al Mannarino

yeah that's probably an ad text on a bright yellow background

Adweek Podcasts

Adweek Podcast: Everything to Expect in 2022

By Al Mannarino

Magazine

This is a Profile

Outlook

Editor’s Letter: Introducing Adweek’s 2022 Global Theme

By Stephanie Paterik

This is a Profile

Outlook

Adweek’s 2022 Outlook for Media, Marketing and Tech

By Adweek Staff

This is a Profile

Outlook

Programmatic Players Lunge Toward Connected TV in 2022

By Zach Rodgers

This is a Profile

Voice

5 Ways to Make the Most of CES 2022

By Lena Petersen

In case you missed it

This is a Profile

Ads of the Year

2021’s Best Ads Mashup in Less Than 3 Minutes

By Breana Mallamaci

This is a Profile

Outlook

15 Creative-First Agencies We’re Watching in 2022

By Jameson Fleming

This is a Profile

Year in Review

Top 5 Cannabis Marketing Moves of 2021

By T.L. Stanley

This is a Profile

Ads of the Year

The Top 10 Weirdest Ads of 2021

By Brittaney Kiefer

The Institute for Brand Marketing ™

Complimentary interactive courses and live educational experiences to help cultivate the skills to advance in a disruptive marketplace
GET STARTED TODAY

Agencies
View All

Nick Law and Sarah Thompson

Leadership & Talent

Nick Law Joins Accenture Interactive While Droga5’s Sarah Thompson Steps Up

By Stephen Lepitak

new whalar executive headshots

Leadership & Talent

Whalar Adds 3 New Execs, Including Jamie Gutfreund as Global CMO

By Emmy Liederman

Michelob Ultra Super Bowl ad teaser

Super Bowl

Steve Buscemi Is Back in a Bowling Alley With Peyton Manning for Michelob Ultra’s Super Bowl Teasers

By Jameson Fleming

CES show floor 2022

Columnist Network

Companies Must Prepare for More Contingency Planning in 2022

By Paul Roberts

Brand Marketing
View All

Green M&M character in sneakers.

Voice

What Female Ad Execs Really Think About the Green M&M Makeover

By Katy Hendricks, Davita Galloway, Michelle Edelman, Carmen Rodriguez

Branding

For a Brand Refresh, Folgers Finds ‘The Best Part of Waking Up’ in New Orleans

By David Kaplan

jerod mayo and a mayo jersey

Super Bowl

Hellmann’s Returns to the Super Bowl With Terry Tate

By Paul Hiebert

Illustration of football sitting in front of TV showing a jar of money.

Voice

You Don’t Need a Big Ad Budget to Score at the Super Bowl

By Adam Turner

Commerce
View All

Pinterest Debuts Try On for Home Décor AR Technology

Augmented Reality

Pinterest Debuts Try On for Home Décor AR Technology

By David Cohen

Columnist Network

The Future of Commerce Is Already Here

By Sally Huang

Vanilla Ice in a coffee shop

AdFreak

Famous Bobs—and Robs—Answer a Furniture Retailer’s Urgent Call in New Ad

By Samantha Nelson

Rakuten Enters the Super Bowl With Hannah Waddingham as its Star

Super Bowl

Hannah Waddingham Practices Her Evil Laugh in Rakuten’s First Super Bowl Teaser

By Kyle O’Brien

CONVERGENT TV
View All

Sports Marketing

Shaun White Is Latest Winter Olympian to Stare Down Jurassic World Dinos

By Mollie Cahillane

TV Upfronts

Discovery Latest Upfront Week Presenter to Set In-Person Plans

By Jason Lynch

preview screen of peacock homepage

Streaming & OTT

NBCU Shifts Peacock Focus From Free to Paid Tier, Finally Reveals Subscriber Count

By Mollie Cahillane

TV Upfronts

The CW Will Return to Close Out Upfront Week With In-Person Event

By Jason Lynch

Creativity
View All

Specsavers Wants Canadians to Feel the Love With '70s Era Ad

AdFreak

Specsavers Wants Canadians to Feel the Love With ’70s Era Ad

By Stephen Lepitak

Eugene Levy Stars as Long-Haired Action Star in Nissan Super Bowl Ad Teaser

Super Bowl

Eugene Levy Stars as Long-Haired Action Star in Nissan Super Bowl Ad Teaser

By Kyle O’Brien

A wife hints her proposal to her husband

Health and Wellness

Men’s Health Brand Explores Sexy Code Among Couples in Cheeky Ad

By Leonardo Faierman

Jackson Hole

Travel & Transportation

Teddy Roosevelt’s Descendant Narrates Impassioned Spot For Jackson Hole

By Sara Century

Inside the Brand
View All

From Dove to Guinness, Kathy Parker Has A Gift for Creating Timeless Campaigns

Women Trailblazers

From Dove to Guinness, Kathy Parker Has A Gift for Creating Timeless Campaigns

By Luz Corona

CMO Moves

Special Edition: CMOs and the Culture Conundrum

By Heide Palermo

matt price of taco bell

Innovators

Taco Bell’s Matt Prince Has Always Seen the Brand’s Timeless Potential

By Al Mannarino

Former PR Exec Makes the Earth Her Client as Eco-Activist

Women Trailblazers

Former PR Exec Makes the Earth Her Client as Eco-Activist

By Luz Corona

Media
View All

Platforms

Two Years Into New Ownership, Tumblr Wants to Shake Off Its Underdog Status

By Catherine Perloff

Platforms

Snap, KR&I: Gen Z, Millennials Value Privacy But Don’t Feel They’re Getting Enough of It

By David Cohen

Chat & Messaging

Messenger: How to Use the Year of the Tiger Sticker Pack

By Brandy Shaul

Chat & Messaging

Instagram: How to Use the Lunar New Year Chat Theme

By Brandy Shaul

Performance Marketing
View All

a man using a cellphone

Performance Marketing

Affiliate Is More Than Just a Performance Driver, and 2022 Will Prove It (Again)

By Anthony Capano

Performance Marketing

Building a Persona Menu for Effective Messaging

By Stephen H. Yu

a graph going up

Performance Marketing

Community-Led Growth Is the New Product-Led Growth Strategy

By Amanda Natividad

a woman looking behind the panels of a barcode

Retail Media

Can Retail Media Crash the Cool Kids’ Party? 

By Elizabeth Marsten

Programmatic
View All

SXM Media Launches Audio Ad Tech That Identifies Listeners Across Platforms

Audio & Podcasting

SXM Media Levels Up Listener Identity Across Platforms

By Mark Stenberg

hand typing on a laptop keyboard

Performance Marketing

2022’s Major Marketing Trends Across SEO, User-Generated Video, Ad Ops and Influencers

By Phil Frost

Programmatic

Here’s What You Need To Know About Data Privacy Day

By Trishla Ostwal

a microchip

Data

Federal Privacy Laws, Big Tech Regulation and Other Questions Shaping the Year Ahead

By Trishla Ostwal

Social Marketing
View All

Super Bowl

YouTube AdBlitz Returns for 16th Season

By David Cohen

Sports Marketing

NHL Fan Skills at Home Returns to Instagram, TikTok

By David Cohen

Chat & Messaging

WhatsApp’s First US Brand Campaign Seeks to Deliver Doubt About SMS

By David Cohen

Platforms

Kyra Media and Walmart’s Youth-Focused Interiors TikTok Channel Hits 1 Million Followers

By Meseret Ambachew