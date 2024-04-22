Publishers Reeling From Carbon Emissions ‘Shakedown’

Publishers have long had their revenue undercut by blocklists preventing ads from showing up on articles about politics, hard news or other content that makes brands squeamish.

Now, some publishers are feeling a new threat: carbon filtering tools and blocklists from firms like Scope3 and Good-Loop that let ad buyers filter the lowest carbon-emitting publishers.

Publishers are upset that companies don’t notify them when they’re on a blocklist. ADWEEK found four titles from one publisher on at least one carbon blocklist from a third-party vendor that it hasn’t been notified about.

One data provider, speaking on condition of anonymity, has 230 publishers on a carbon blocklist.