Publishers Reeling From Carbon Emissions ‘Shakedown’

Companies are in the dark about getting dinged

Some estimates suggest that publishers could see between 5%-50% of buying opportunities blocked.ADWEEK/Adobe Stock
By Lucinda Southern

Publishers have long had their revenue undercut by blocklists preventing ads from showing up on articles about politics, hard news or other content that makes brands squeamish.

Now, some publishers are feeling a new threat: carbon filtering tools and blocklists from firms like Scope3 and Good-Loop that let ad buyers filter the lowest carbon-emitting publishers.

Publishers are upset that companies don’t notify them when they’re on a blocklist. ADWEEK found four titles from one publisher on at least one carbon blocklist from a third-party vendor that it hasn’t been notified about.

One data provider, speaking on condition of anonymity, has 230 publishers on a carbon blocklist.

Lucinda Southern

Lucinda Southern is Adweek's managing editor of media and technology.

