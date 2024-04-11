Inspiration meets innovation at Brandweek , the ultimate marketing experience. Join industry luminaries, rising talent and strategic experts in Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26 to assess challenges, develop solutions and create new pathways for growth. Register early to save .

Megan Thee Stallion has always had a front-row seat to the evolution of content creation on social media. The rap superstar first started posting her freestyle videos on YouTube as early as the 2010s before her rap in a Houston artist cypher went viral on social media in 2016. The Grammy Award-winning artist’s original content has only grown a bigger following since her YouTube days. Her social posts now consist of magazine covers, glam shots, tour posters and more clips of trending hits.

Thee Hottie took the stage at ADWEEK’s Social Media Week to share her advice on how to cut through the noise, her go-to applications for media consumption and what is on Hot Girl Meg’s agenda this summer.

Staying true and feeling good

The philanthropist reflected on the evolution of her content, which started out as fun recordings by herself or with friends and now has become more of a job with responsibilities. She shared her tried-and-true approach to content creation with the packed audience at SMW consisting of brands, agencies and creators.

“As long as you keep doing things that are true to you and feel good to you, you’ll get the audience you want to attract. You don’t want to be a walking commercial. You should do things that make you feel good … you’ll create more moments that way.”

Staying in line with these values, Meg also discussed the meaning behind her nonprofit, The Pete and Thomas Foundation, named after her late parents. “I wouldn’t be who I am today without the support of my mom and my dad.” The organization provides wellness, education and housing resources to women in Houston, including college girls, domestic abuse survivors and more. Meg has also made it a requirement in her work with brands like Nike and Popeyes to support these initiatives through her foundation.

A Pinterest girlie

As seen in her first-of-its-kind deal with Warner Music Group, Meg likes having control and ownership of her work and music. The same applies to her own media consumption, with the artist revealing her favorite app: Pinterest.

“Pinterest is the best app because I can curate what I want to see—makeup, breakfast, workout videos, booty shorts … I see all the content I want to see.”

But if you’re expecting Meg to share her Pinterest, think again. The rapper keeps it private for now, but in true marketer fashion, many online are already calling for a collab with the inspiration-based social media platform.

Another hot girl summer up ahead

What’s next for the rapper-turned-superstar? Meg exclusively announced at SMW that she is working on her tequila brand, has a new album coming out and will be on the road for her Hot Girl Summer tour. The tour consists of 32 shows across North America and Europe spanning from May through July, with multiple shows already sold out.

And although we will wait and see what these next business ventures look like this summer, one thing we can count on from the award-winning young influential: authenticity and consistency.

“I create the things that I want to see,” she said. “I don’t create things for other people to like them. I create the music I want to hear. I go and do my own thing and stay true to me.”