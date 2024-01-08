The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35% .

Megan Thee Stallion, aka the “Hot Girl Coach,” has landed in Planet Fitness’ orbit as “Mother Fitness,” and she is here to change fitness for everybody-ody-ody-ody-ody.

The Grammy-winning rapper, actor and mental and physical health advocate is the headliner for the company’s “Big Fitness Energy For All” campaign. In the hero spot, titled “Mother Fitness,” she appears as a purple-hued, ethereal being saving her “hotties” from “toxic instructors, shady scammers and fitspo fakes” and transporting them to the “Judgement Free Zone” of Planet Fitness.

Social content for the campaign includes “The Real ‘Squat Girl Fit’ Challenge” on TikTok for fans looking to “drop a squat.” There are also AR filters available on the platform and Snapchat that dishes out “Ahhfirmations.”

The artist’s catchphrases appear on co-branded merch items, such as sweatshirts with “Big Fitness Energy for Everybody-ody-ody-ody-ody” and “Real Hot Girl Fit” water bottles. Proceeds from the sales of the items will benefit the Pete & Thomas Foundation, a nonprofit Megan established in honor of her late parents, which provides education, housing, health and wellness resources to underserved communities.

Planet Fitness members can also access workouts inspired by the artist through in-club screens located throughout its gym locations and via its app.

Created by agency Barkley and directed by Calmatic, the spots will run on all major broadcast, streaming and cable networks.

During ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” special on New Year’s Eve, Megan performed for the Times Square crowd while dressed as her goddess character from the campaign.

“Working out is such an important part of my routine, so this partnership with Planet Fitness genuinely embodies my personal values,” Megan said in a statement. “We want to encourage everyone to prioritize their physical and mental health heading into the New Year, so they can reach new heights in 2024 and continue to grow into the best version of themselves.”

A perfectly in sync partnership

January is known as a month when many people take to the gym after making resolutions to enact healthier habits in the new year. According to a 2019 report by the International Health, Racquet and Sportsclub Association, about 11% of all health club members join in January, with 80% of them abandoning those aspirations by February.

By partnering with Megan Thee Stallion, who regularly shares videos of her workouts and fitness journey with her 13 million TikTok and 31.3 million Instagram followers, the brand has tapped a talent with an authentic connection to fitness and whose fast-paced bangers provide a soundtrack for energy exertion.

@planetfitness The Judgement Free Zone® is like no other, thanks to the Big Fitness Energy™ you’ll soon discover. ♬ original sound – Planet Fitness

“Megan Thee Stallion herself is a huge fitness enthusiast, and advocates for both body positivity and mental health, which aligns with our ‘Judgment Free’ ethos and brand values,” Jamie Medeiros, chief brand officer at Planet Fitness, told Adweek. “Our partnership seamlessly connects the two worlds of music and exercise and shares how Megan herself stays mentally and physically fit during her busy schedule.”

The partnership was also a fit because of the star’s reach among younger audiences on social media, specifically on TikTok and Instagram, which have been priorities for the brand, Medeiros added.

Planet Fitness’ previous celebrity collaborations have included a Super Bowl ad starring Lindsay Lohan.