Just minutes into 2024, Megan Thee Stallion already had her first big moment of the new year.

Live on ABC from Times Square, Megan delivered her fans (or “thee hotties,” as she calls them) a medley of her hits. And she did it all while dressed as Planet Fitness brand character Mother Fitness, topping off her look with custom matching footwear to tease her Nike collab.

That moment, in her eyes, revealed to the world a new Megan Thee Stallion: one who was fully in control of her brand as her music and business worlds completely synced.