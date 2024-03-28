Creative Thinkers

New Projects, Partnerships and Beginnings: Megan Thee Stallion Is on a Hot Girl Streak

The rapper on staying true to herself and her craft

Megan Thee Stallion is living her vision as an artist, entrepreneur and philanthropist.Photographs by Kanya Iwana, styling by Zerina Akers, tailoring by Matthew Reisman, hair by Kellon Deryck, hair assistant Bryson Hill, makeup by Lauren Elise Child, manicure by Ginger Lopez
By Leslie Blount

Just minutes into 2024, Megan Thee Stallion already had her first big moment of the new year.

Live on ABC from Times Square, Megan delivered her fans (or “thee hotties,” as she calls them) a medley of her hits. And she did it all while dressed as Planet Fitness brand character Mother Fitness, topping off her look with custom matching footwear to tease her Nike collab.

That moment, in her eyes, revealed to the world a new Megan Thee Stallion: one who was fully in control of her brand as her music and business worlds completely synced.

This story first appeared in the April 2, 2024, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Leslie Blount

Leslie Blount is an Adweek contributor who writes about marketing, brands and culture.

