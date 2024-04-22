Inspiration meets innovation at Brandweek, the ultimate marketing experience. Join industry luminaries, rising talent and strategic experts in Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26 to assess challenges, develop solutions and create new pathways for growth. Register early to save.
The flurry of climate-related commitments following the 2015 Paris Agreement—laying out a plan for keeping global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels—grew oddly quiet in 2023 as many brands dampened their sustainability communications.
Despite climate change’s continued threat, messaging around it has turned into a political and regulatory minefield. But it’s not just culture wars and upcoming elections that have brands spooked—there’s also a cyclical nature to progress that could make this quiet period a productive one.
As