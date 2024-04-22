The flurry of climate-related commitments following the 2015 Paris Agreement—laying out a plan for keeping global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels—grew oddly quiet in 2023 as many brands dampened their sustainability communications.

Despite climate change’s continued threat, messaging around it has turned into a political and regulatory minefield. But it’s not just culture wars and upcoming elections that have brands spooked—there’s also a cyclical nature to progress that could make this quiet period a productive one.

As