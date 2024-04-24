Meta More Than Doubled Revenue From its AI-Powered Ad Tool

Mark your calendar for Mediaweek, October 29-30 in New York City. We’ll unpack the biggest shifts shaping the future of media—from tv to retail media to tech—and how marketers can prep to stay ahead. Register with early-bird rates before sale ends!

AI continues to drive Meta’s year-long recovery. Revenue from its Advantage+ Shopping Campaigns (ACS) more than doubled since last year, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during the Q1 2024 earnings call.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, reported a 27% increase in revenue, reaching $36.5 billion compared to $28.6 billion in 2023. Advertising contributed 97% of that revenue, or $35.6 billion, and the average price of ads rose 6%.

“For all the recent scrutiny of its effectiveness, Meta’s ad business is humming,” said EMARKETER senior analyst Max Willens. “With inventory levels and average price per ad rising, Meta is back to delivering enviable margins even as it continues to invest in opportunities that may be years away from contributing to profits. It must continue that upward momentum in the face of rising costs.”

Meta’s emphasis on integrating AI into its products has yielded strong financial results for the second consecutive quarter. Last week, the company unveiled its assistant Meta AI powered by Llama 3, with plans to introduce the chatbot in multiple languages and countries over the coming months, per the company.

“It’s been a good year,” said Zuckerberg referring to the company’s AI efforts, including Meta AI seeing “healthy growth across our apps.”

Driven by substantial investments in AI infrastructure, including data centers and chip design, Meta said that its projected capital expenditure for 2024 is expected to range between $35 billion to $40 billion. This marks an increase from the earlier forecast of $30 billion to $37 billion.

People using Meta’s apps is up 7% year-over-year, reaching 3.24 billion users on average for March in its ‘family of apps’ such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.

But it wasn’t all good news. The tech giant expects a lower revenue for the second quarter, ranging from $36.5 billion to $39 billion, dipping below analyst expectations of $38.3 billion per FactSet survey.