Meta's Ad Business Is Still Surging As Headcount Ticks Upward

Two charts show the tech giant's growth after Zuckerberg's 'Year of Efficiency'

By Paul Hiebert

Meta Platforms saw advertising revenue grow to $35.6 billion during the first quarter of 2024. That’s up 27% compared to the same three-month period last year.

Following chief executive Mark Zuckerberg’s cost-cutting “year of efficiency,” which involved mass layoffs, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp now has 69,329 employees, down 10% compared with the same period in 2023, but up from the previous quarter.

Paul Hiebert

Paul Hiebert is Adweek's deputy editor of special projects.

