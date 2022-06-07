The Idea That You Only Come Out Once Is a Falsehood

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

I recently started a new role at my company, which meant I would be working with many new people that I’ve never met. There was the usual stress that comes with starting a new role and questions such as, “Will they like me?” and “Will they see the value I bring?” And like many in the LGBTQ+ community, I had the added anxiety of figuring out how to come out to them.