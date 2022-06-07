Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.
We’ve seen the role that brands play in consumers’ lives evolve over the past few years. In this era of accountability, there’s a focus on continued advocacy and celebration of underrepresented cultures and identities year-round.