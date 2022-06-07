Voice

Proud Voices: How the LGBTQ+ Community Is Choosing Resilience

A series spotlighting the community's impact on advertising and marketing

People conversing and linking arms in rainbow colors.
Cheryl Thuesday for Adweek
Headshot of Luz Corona Headshot of Will Russo
By Luz Corona & Will Russo

20 seconds ago

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.

We’ve seen the role that brands play in consumers’ lives evolve over the past few years. In this era of accountability, there’s a focus on continued advocacy and celebration of underrepresented cultures and identities year-round.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Luz Corona

Luz Corona

Luz Corona is the community editor at Adweek.

Headshot of Will Russo

Will Russo

Will Russo is the contributions editor at Adweek.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Platforms

Instagrammers Can Now Pin 3 Posts to the Top of Their Profiles

By David Cohen

Platforms

Tech Coalition Releases Voluntary Industry Framework for Transparency Reporting

By David Cohen

Four individuals holding rainbow shopping bags.
Voice

The Idea That You Only Come Out Once Is a Falsehood

By Joseph Taiano

Platforms

TikTok Rolls Out Avatars

By David Cohen

Microlearning
View All

Understanding How Social Values Can Help Brands Build Trust and Make Connections

Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management

The Power of Advertising on the Second Screen

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

How Forward-Thinking Brands Leverage Machine Translation for Better Results

By Deepti Velury

How Hilton, Barefoot Wines and Target Rise Above to Embrace Diversity and Inclusion

By Stephen F. Macias, President, Multicultural Marketing and Communications, R&CPMK

3 Kick-ass Creators Share Their Secrets to Twitch

By Twitch

The Art of Shopper Recognition

By Acxiom