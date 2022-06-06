Social Media Week

The New Rules of Employee Engagement With eos and Vice Media Group 

Human culture over hustle culture 

Headshot of Alexandra Bower
By Alexandra Bower

45 seconds ago

According to LinkedIn’s 2022 Global Talent Trends Report, employees are increasingly leaving companies that promote a “hustle culture” and fail to consider the well-being of their people. With the pandemic shifting our relationships with work, teams are looking for balance and flexibility—in addition to opportunities for growth. Soyoung Kang, cmo of eos, and Daisy Auger Dominguez, chief people officer at Vice Media Group, sat down with Adweek during our CMO Summit to explore “The Great Reshuffle” and provide actionable best practices for building a human culture. 

Alexandra Bower

Alexandra Bower is a freelance writer for Adweek.

