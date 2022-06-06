The New Rules of Employee Engagement With eos and Vice Media Group 

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

According to LinkedIn’s 2022 Global Talent Trends Report, employees are increasingly leaving companies that promote a “hustle culture” and fail to consider the well-being of their people. With the pandemic shifting our relationships with work, teams are looking for balance and flexibility—in addition to opportunities for growth. Soyoung Kang, cmo of eos, and Daisy Auger Dominguez, chief people officer at Vice Media Group, sat down with Adweek during our CMO Summit to explore “The Great Reshuffle” and provide actionable best practices for building a human culture.