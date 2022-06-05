Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

22 LGBTQ+ Changemakers Creating More Inclusive Spaces

Introducing Adweek's 2022 Pride Stars

Pride Stars
Our third annual honorees fully bring themselves to the table in everything they do and embrace every part of their personality.Adweek
Headshot of Adweek Staff
By Adweek Staff

19 seconds ago

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.

One of Adweek’s core values is celebrating talent, leadership and innovation from all backgrounds and from all walks of life. We strive to showcase the veterans and rising stars who may not be getting as much recognition as they deserve. Each of these Pride Stars is special because they fully bring themselves to the table, embracing every part of their personality. They’re more than just a gay business designer or lesbian who started her own company. They’re multifaceted people who remind us all that we don’t have to limit ourselves to one label or identity—and that we’re more than just a stripe on a rainbow flag. From founder and CEO of Scout Lab Kaitlyn Barclay to fashion designer Telfar Clemens of Telfar, the 2022 Pride Stars—Adweek’s third annual honors—are an inspiration to us all. —Colin Daniels and Chloé Harper Gold

Adweek magazine cover
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the June 6, 2022, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Adweek Staff

Adweek Staff

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Independent Agencies

Indie Agency The Many Lays Off Roughly Half Its Staff

By Jameson Fleming

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

McDonald’s Deepens Its LGBTQ+ Outreach Via a Partnership With Revry TV

By Natalie Venegas

Food52 logo
Ecommerce

Food52 Lays Off 15% of Its Staff in a Second Round of Cuts

By Mark Stenberg

yeah thats probably an ad text on a bright yellow background
Adweek Podcasts

Adweek Podcast: Why Holding Companies Are Mashing Agencies Together

By Olivia Morley

Microlearning
View All

Understanding How Social Values Can Help Brands Build Trust and Make Connections

Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management

The Power of Advertising on the Second Screen

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

3 Kick-ass Creators Share Their Secrets to Twitch

By Twitch

Find, Engage and Delight the Hybrid Shopper

By NP Digital

Creative Commerce Is at the Center of Industry Change

By Beth Ann Kaminkow, Global CEO, VMLY&R Commerce and CEO NY, VMLY&R

The Art of Shopper Recognition

By Acxiom