One of Adweek’s core values is celebrating talent, leadership and innovation from all backgrounds and from all walks of life. We strive to showcase the veterans and rising stars who may not be getting as much recognition as they deserve. Each of these Pride Stars is special because they fully bring themselves to the table, embracing every part of their personality. They’re more than just a gay business designer or lesbian who started her own company. They’re multifaceted people who remind us all that we don’t have to limit ourselves to one label or identity—and that we’re more than just a stripe on a rainbow flag. From founder and CEO of Scout Lab Kaitlyn Barclay to fashion designer Telfar Clemens of Telfar, the 2022 Pride Stars—Adweek’s third annual honors—are an inspiration to us all. —Colin Daniels and Chloé Harper Gold