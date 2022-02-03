Voice

Black History Month Voice Series

Ad professionals highlight what the industry should be aware of

Illustration of Black man and woman looking up at the sun with books in the background and February 2022 calendar on desk in background.
Black marketing execs share their experiences and advice for others in the industry.Illustration by Patek for Adweek
Headshot of Luz Corona
By Luz Corona

5 mins ago

In addition to keeping important conversations going year-round, the mission of Adweek’s Black History Month Voice series is to educate marketers and advertisers and spotlight issues, nuances and challenges the industry should be aware of when marketing to the Black community. Throughout the month of February, we will hear from advertising professionals who will touch on subjects ranging from how employers can truly support Black employees beyond seasonal efforts to the power of HBCUs to minimizing wage gaps among Black creators.

Headshot of Luz Corona

Luz Corona

Luz Corona is the community editor at Adweek.

Recommended articles
Related Articles

Radar screen

Columnist Network

Embracing the Digital Demands of Hyperlocal Marketing

By Adit Abhyankar

Burger King Is Putting Its US Creative and Media Accounts Into Review

Accounts

Burger King Puts Its US Creative and Media Accounts Into Review

By Jameson Fleming

Publicis Group 2021 results

Earnings Reports

Publicis Increases M&A Budget Following Record Results

By Stephen Lepitak

Earnings Reports

Despite Tumultuous 2021, Meta Posts Revenue Gains of 20% for Q4, 37% for Full Year

By David Cohen

Microlearning
View All


Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management


The Keys to Building Your Customer Identity Framework


Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care


The Advertising Opportunity Within Mobile Games

By Stuart Feil

You Might Like


4 Tools to Ease the Shock of Third-Party Data Deprecation

By BlueConic


Leaders From LG, Samsung and Vizio Discuss Navigating CTV Advertising

By Sean Buckley, Chief Revenue Officer, Magnite


Sound Experiences Are the Future of Sonic Identity

By Steve Keller


Changes Across Retail, Publishing and TV Will Deliver More for Advertisers and Consumers in 2022

By Maureen Noonan