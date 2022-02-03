In addition to keeping important conversations going year-round, the mission of Adweek’s Black History Month Voice series is to educate marketers and advertisers and spotlight issues, nuances and challenges the industry should be aware of when marketing to the Black community. Throughout the month of February, we will hear from advertising professionals who will touch on subjects ranging from how employers can truly support Black employees beyond seasonal efforts to the power of HBCUs to minimizing wage gaps among Black creators.