Adweek Podcast: The Biggest Moments of Super Bowl LVIII

On a special episode of Yeah, That’s Probably An Ad: Super Bowl Edition, community editor Luz Corona and senior podcast producer Al Mannarino get together for the annual recap immediately following The Big Game along with some familiar faces in media and entertainment.

First up, deputy TV editor Bill Bradley and senior TV reporter Mollie Cahillane join the show to compare and contrast the different viewing experiences across CBS, Nickelodeon and Televisaunivision, how Usher’s performance got everyone out of their seats and the most memorable ad of the night.

Next, actor Isaiah Mustafa (affectionately known as “The Old Spice Guy”) and Ella CEO and founder Erin Gallagher (the mastermind behind the viral #HypeWomen Movement) join the ADWEEK crew to discuss their hot takes on the night. They discuss the ads that invited the right celebs to the dinner table, the ads that made you actually want to buy the goods and the ads that best reflect today’s world.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.