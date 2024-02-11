The Most Viral Moments of Super Bowl 58

Announcing! Brandweek is headed to Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26. Join us there to explore the future of marketing, discover cutting-edge strategies and network with the best in the business.

The first Super Bowl in Las Vegas—and maybe one of the first where a pop megastar was dating one of the players—was sure to inject Super Bowl 58 with extra luster, and it didn’t disappoint.

From frustrations boiling over on the field during the first half to new music from Beyoncé, here are the viral moments that defined Super Bowl 2024.

New Beyonce Album

The Renaissance isn’t over yet. Beyoncé announced that part two of her Renaissance project will be coming out on March 29 on Instagram. The announcement followed a Verizon ad starring Queen Bey, which mused if Verizon was strong enough to handle Beyoncé “breaking the Internet.” According to the spot, Verizon can handle the Beyhive, so Beyoncé said she was “ready to drop the new music.” Renaissance came out in July 2022, and at the time the pop star said that album was the first of a three-part project.

Taylor Swift chugs and other celebrity sightings

The big game is always known for its pop culture intersections, and this year the marriage of celebrity and sports was particularly in focus, with Taylor Swift, the girlfriend of Chiefs player Kelce, in attendence. Swifties might be disappointed – the camera only panned to Taylor three times in the first half of the game, per ADWEEK’s count, but cameras outside the official broadcast caught Taylor chugging a beer. Other notable appearances include Blake Lively, Ice Spice, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Lana Del Rey and Jay-Z.

Usher brings millennial nostalgia

The R&B superstar brought dancing on roller skates, big hits like O.M.G. and Yeah!, and abs to the Super Bowl halftime show. Usher also brought other heavy hitters, including Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Ludacris, Lil John, Will.i.am and Jermaine Dupri.

Travis Kelce Gets Agitated

It was a slow first quarter for the Kansas City Chiefs, who did not score for the first half of the game. After one misstep for the team – Running back Isiah Pacheco lost a fumble – tight end Travis Kelce was caught screaming at coach Andy Reid on the sidelines. Any instance of a heated and muted interaction is bound to draw opinions – some football fans thought the exchange was disrespectful – and memes.

The Internet loves foot memes

One of the earliest spots in the big game featured photos of people washing each other’s feet – part of the “He Gets Us” campaign meant to present a positive image of Jesus. The ad, invoking the Biblical story connoting Jesus’s generosity, was subjected to a different interpretation by certain quarters of the Internet. On X, the vibe was more WikiFeet, less holy.

The Jesus Gets Us marketing execs when they see all the incoming feet memes pic.twitter.com/7zLcpHDlPx — Mike T (@rhymeswithbeg) February 11, 2024

Super Bowl streaker

A half naked man escaped onto the field and had to be pulled off by authorities during the big game. What happens in Vegas….

A surprise presidential ad

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. looked to get on voters’ radar this election year with a Super Bowl ad. The ad directly channels the 1960 presidential campaign spot of his uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr. The ad was funded by the American Values Coalition, which aims to present a moderate alternative for evangelical Christians.