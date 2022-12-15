One-dozen official National Hockey League partners will host activations at the NHL Winter Classic Plaza Dec. 30 and 31, with newcomers including BioSteel, Caterpillar, DraftKings, Extreme Networks and Fanatics.
The Pittsburgh Penguins will visit the Boston Bruins at Fenway Park, home of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, Monday, Jan. 2, at 2 p.m. ET, for the Discover NHL Winter Classic game.
The NHL Winter Classic Plaza is a free, non-ticketed ticketed fan festival that will take place Dec. 30 and 31 at Boston City Hall Plaza.
Scheduled activations include:
- BioSteel: Fans can show off their best move at the #BioSteelNextGenMove Mini Rink and hydrate with samples of BioSteel. Those who create and capture their signature move and share it via social platforms will have the chance to win BioSteel for one month for themselves and 19 of their teammates.
- Boston Bruins: Fans can compete in trivia, get their faces painted and meet members of the Boston Pride for autographs and photos.
- Caterpillar: Fans can shoot for prizes and learn about the company’s equipment and services.
- Discover: Fans can challenge each other on a 12-foot-by-24-foot air hockey table, check out memorabilia and premium items in a 20-foot 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic drop trailer and pose for photos on Discover’s ice throne.
- DraftKings: Visitors 21 and older can grab a beer with NHL alumni at the DraftKings Chalet.
- Extreme Networks: Fans can test their skills at the Accuracy Challenge presented by Extreme Networks.
- Fanatics: Discover NHL Winter Classic apparel and products will be available for purchase at the NHL Official Merchandise Shop—A Fanatics Experience.
- Fastenal/MCR Safety: Fans can play cornhole and win free safety gear.
- Great Clips: Visitors can test their stick skills by shooting pucks into a stacked washer and dryer unit.
- Hockey Fights Cancer: The joint initiative between the NHL and the National Hockey League Players’ Association supports official charity partners the American Cancer Society and the Canadian Cancer Society.
- Honda: The official automotive partner of the NHL in the U.S. will display vehicles at Boston City Hall for fans to check out and let visitors try their luck at the Honda Puck Drop game or show off their hockey skills with Goalie Power Play to win prizes.
- NHL Fan Access App: The application features maps, the opportunity to win prizes, schedules and virtual assistant Ask Stanley.
- NHL Network: Fans can test their shooting skills with a target inflatable.
- Stanley Cup: Fans can take a photo with the most iconic trophy in professional sports Dec. 30 from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET and Dec. 31 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Truly Hard Seltzer: Visitors 21 and older can face off in bubble hockey games, take pictures in the interactive photo booth or enjoy the views from the rooftop deck.
- Upper Deck: The league’s exclusive trading card partner will create personalized 2023 NHL Winter Classic trading cards for fans.
- Verizon: Visitors can play digital game Scan, Play, Score, educating them about the company’s products and services and giving them the chance to win prizes.