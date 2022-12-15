One-dozen official National Hockey League partners will host activations at the NHL Winter Classic Plaza Dec. 30 and 31, with newcomers including BioSteel, Caterpillar, DraftKings, Extreme Networks and Fanatics.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will visit the Boston Bruins at Fenway Park, home of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, Monday, Jan. 2, at 2 p.m. ET, for the Discover NHL Winter Classic game.

The NHL Winter Classic Plaza is a free, non-ticketed ticketed fan festival that will take place Dec. 30 and 31 at Boston City Hall Plaza.

Scheduled activations include: