The National Hockey League introduced its fourth class of NHL Power Players Monday, made up of 27 advisors in Canada and the U.S. aged 13 through 17 tasked with advising the league on hockey-related topics important to their generation and growing the game among younger fans.

The NHL Power Players will meet remotely throughout the season to discuss topics such as community engagement, events, marketing of the game, rules of play and social media content, and they will stay connected through group chats on social media and virtual game watch parties.

NHL senior executive vice president and chief marketing officer Heidi Browning said in a statement, “We’re excited to announce the fourth class of NHL Power Players, and this diverse class comes from all over North America, each with a unique background, perspective and road to fandom that will help to inform how we market our game to young fans everywhere. NHL Power Players provides our young fans with the opportunity to share their voice directly with the NHL and to take a peek behind the curtain of the league’s business.”