Voice

We’ve Traded Access for Power. Should We Do It Again?

The free internet is precious, and the ad industry has an important role to play in protecting it

Businessman holding up $100 bills, two arms are trying to reach them, isolated on green background.
Today, the internet is bigger, better and more dangerous than ever before.kemter/Getty Images
Headshot of Amy Williams
By Amy Williams

13 seconds ago

Looking to refine your retail marketing campaign? Join leaders from Wayfair, PacSun, Rent the Runway and more at Commerce Week, July 26–28, in NYC. We'll explore purpose-driven marketing, the Metaverse, social commerce, community and more. Save 40% on your pass now! .

The original promise of the internet was it would help tear down national boundaries, democratize the town square and offer universal access to information. But Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover brings his vision of a “free speech utopia” into sharp relief, begging the question: Is this what the internet wants and needs?

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Amy Williams

Amy Williams

Amy Williams is founder and CEO of Good-Loop.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Women celebrating; one woman wears a bride sash
Advertising

How British Retailer Boots Is Balancing Purpose With Profit

By Rebecca Stewart

Close-up of several peoples hands on a table, going over graphs and data.
Columnist Network

Why You Can’t Do Strategy Without Innovation

By Phil Rowley

Platforms

Texas AG Ken Paxton Begins Investigation Into Twitter’s Reporting of Fake Accounts, Bots

By David Cohen

Tragik headshot
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

How Tragik Went From Punk Rocker to LGBTQ+ Health Championicon-image

By Kathryn Lundstrom

Microlearning
View All

Understanding How Social Values Can Help Brands Build Trust and Make Connections

Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management

The Power of Advertising on the Second Screen

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

How Forward-Thinking Brands Leverage Machine Translation for Better Results

By Deepti Velury

How Hilton, Barefoot Wines and Target Rise Above to Embrace Diversity and Inclusion

By Stephen F. Macias, President, Multicultural Marketing and Communications, R&CPMK

3 Kick-ass Creators Share Their Secrets to Twitch

By Twitch

The Art of Shopper Recognition

By Acxiom