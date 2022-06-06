Mergers & Acquisitions

Elon Musk Threatens to Scuttle Twitter Acquisition

A letter to the company cited lack of cooperation with his requests for information on fake accounts, bots, spam

The saga began when Elon Musk purchased 9.2% of Twitter’s stock March 14Adweek/Christian Marquardt/Getty Images
Headshot of David Cohen
By David Cohen

Elon Musk threw something a little more substantial than a poop emoji at Twitter Monday, sending a letter to the company, also filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in which he threated to scuttle his $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter due to his uncertainty about the extent of fake accounts, bots and spam on the platform.

