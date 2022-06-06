Elon Musk Threatens to Scuttle Twitter Acquisition

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts.
Elon Musk threw something a little more substantial than a poop emoji at Twitter Monday, sending a letter to the company, also filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in which he threated to scuttle his $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter due to his uncertainty about the extent of fake accounts, bots and spam on the platform.