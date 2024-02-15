Come learn from the good, bad and ugly examples of what works, what doesn’t, and what you need to know now about the new era of social media at Social Media Week , April 9-11 in NYC. Register now to save 20% on your pass .

Celebrities have long been the cornerstone of Super Bowl advertising, lending their star power to endorse products and capture the attention of viewers. From iconic faces gracing screens to memorable cameos, celebrities have carved out a significant presence in Super Bowl commercials.

However, amid the glittering allure of celebrity endorsements, a new contender has emerged: creators.

In recent years, brands have increasingly started leveraging creators for their annual Super Bowl advertising, leveraging their digital influence and authentic connections with audiences to reshape their campaigns. While celebrities continue to play a pivotal role in Super Bowl campaigns, the rise of creators signals a fundamental shift towards authenticity and relatability in advertising narratives.

Brands are increasingly recognizing the value of partnering with creators to forge genuine connections with consumers and navigate the evolving media landscape.

More than just talent for teasers

In the dynamic world of Super Bowl promotions, the pre-game, gametime and post-game phases are like chapters in an epic story.

In recent years, brands have begun to leverage creators for content to kickstart the excitement long before the game begins. It’s all about building hype and setting the stage for the big reveal. During the game, these creators continue to drum up chatter—sometimes even appearing alongside celebs in the in-game ads. But it doesn’t end there.

After the final whistle blows, brands have the opportunity to leverage creators and keep the conversation going—to share their thoughts and reactions and keep the excitement alive well beyond the game. Creators are not just collaborators; they’re storytellers, weaving a narrative that resonates with audiences on a relatable level, making Super Bowl promotions more than just ads. They become pop culture moments for social discussion that take on a life of their own.

CeraVe had arguably the absolute best build-up to its Super Bowl ad. The skincare brand had a clear teaser campaign where it engaged hundreds of creators on social media to speculate whether Michael Cera created CeraVe. It published a website, shared a bizarre promo video and sealed the deal with a Super Bowl ad that had Cera pitching this wild idea to a room full of dermatologists. It was (chef’s kiss) brilliant.

According to Hootsuite’s social listening data tool, Hootsuite Insights powered by Brandwatch, CeraVe received 3,710 mentions on X and 21% positive sentiment on social during the Super Bowl. After the game, the ad still dominated the conversations on traditional and social media as one of the best ads from the Super Bowl this year.

Creators are catalysts for brand loyalty

Brands are beginning to recognize that the demographics of their consumers are changing.

With Gen Z growing up and having increasingly more buying power, it’s a smart play for brands to understand who their target audience is—or rather who their target audience will be. By teaming up with creators who speak the language of younger demographics, brands can engage with them on platforms they love in a way that feels real and relatable.

Gen Z craves authenticity and diversity in the content they consume, so working with creators allows brands to tap into those desires and show that brands understand what truly matters to their audience. By delivering content that speaks to Gen Z, brands can build lasting relationships and earn their loyalty for the long haul.

A bridge between traditional media and social media

Utilizing creators for Super Bowl campaigns not only taps into their influence with younger audiences but also blends the best of both worlds: traditional TV spots and social media advertising.

Without fail every year, millions of fans are glued to their screens during the Big Game, eagerly awaiting the iconic commercials. But the magic doesn’t end there. These ads spark lively conversations and reactions across social platforms, all thanks to creators sharing them with their followers.

The excitement bursts from the TV screen and is injected into social feeds, creating a dynamic and interactive experience for everyone involved. By bringing together the power of TV and the viral nature of social media, brands ensure their message reaches far and wide, resonating with audiences wherever they are. It’s not just advertising—it’s a journey that unfolds across screens, connecting people in ways that are both memorable and impactful.

In CeraVe’s case, it engaged creators on TikTok and Instagram which helped drum up intrigue and garner attention during and after the game by merging both a traditional TV ad approach and a modern social strategy to create a genius campaign.

What this means for the future of advertising

Looking ahead, the future of Super Bowl advertising will feature both celebrities and creators. While celebrities bring star power and mass appeal, creators offer authenticity and relatability, forging genuine connections with audiences in the digital age.

By leveraging the strengths of both celebrities and creators, brands can maximize the reach and effectiveness of their Super Bowl campaigns, ensuring a winning formula for success in the years to come.

Instead of pitting them against each other, brands can harness the power of both to create memorable and impactful campaigns that resonate with current and future buyers.