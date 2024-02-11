Announcing! Brandweek is headed to Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26. Join us there to explore the future of marketing, discover cutting-edge strategies and network with the best in the business.

Coffee and doughnut chain Dunkin’s Super Bowl ad sees it reunited with Ben Affleck as he surprises his wife Jennifer Lopez, who is busy in the recording studio, with his star-studded “boy band” The DunKings. The other members are his best friend Matt Damon and Tom Brady on the keyboard—with branded tracksuits to boot.

Following on from the first spot Affleck made for the brand, in which he lived his dream of serving in a Dunkin’ restaurant, he returns in a campaign produced by Artists Equity, the creative studio co-founded by Affleck, Damon and Gerry Cardinale of RedBird Capital Partners.

The 60-second spot is the third collaboration between Dunkin’ and the studio, with the second ad running in September featuring Affleck being mistaken for Damon alongside Ice Spice to promote a bespoke beverage created for the music artist.

In the ad, Affleck comes up with the idea to form a boy band to prove those who thought he looked bored during the Grammys wrong, and show that he is passionate about music. He then previews their first track, “Don’t Dunk Away at My Heart,” for Lopez, who looks less than interested in including on her latest album.

Dunkin’, Artists Equity

The teaser and first part of this campaign was released earlier this week, with Affleck beginning to pursue his pop star dream. The Oscar winner directed the spot as well.

Special menu promo

The ad promotes a special menu in tribute to the newly formed band with a drink and doughnut duo named The DunKings Iced Coffee and Munchkins Skewer. It will be available from Feb. 12, the day after the Super Bowl.

Fans will also be able to buy DunKings merchandise, including tracksuits and fuzzy bucket hats, from the Dunkin’ shop.

“There’s no way to watch this campaign and its many outtakes, to try The DunKings Iced Coffee with the fun Munchkins skewer, or to wear the pink and orange tracksuits without smiling. That’s the genuine, lighthearted connection we want people to feel when they think about Dunkin’,” said Jill McVicar Nelson, chief marketing officer at Dunkin’, in a statement.

“You can chase your dreams, aim high and have a laugh while doing it, all as part of the Dunkin’ family. Dunkin’ fuels your passions, no matter how ambitious or out there they may seem,” she added.

For the latest Super Bowl 58 advertising news—who’s in, who’s out, teasers, full ads and more—check out ADWEEK’s Super Bowl 2024 Ad Tracker and the rest of our stories here. And join us on the evening of Feb. 11 for the best in-game coverage of the commercials.

