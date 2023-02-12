Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse, May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.
Jennifer Lopez is a dancer, singer, actress, entrepreneur, multimillionaire and Adweek Brand Visionary with the talent to still read like someone who occasionally has to drag her loafing Massachusetts-raised husband out of a Dunkin’ in Medford.
Ben Affleck, meanwhile, has three decades of worth of work in the film industry and two Oscars to his credit, but has enough exhaustion memes under his belt that it’s tough to bat an eye when he shows up at a Dunkin’s window to take your order.
This is the brilliance of Dunkin’s Super Bowl ad, its last with creative agency Anomaly before it moves on to new creative lead Leo Burnett later this year. Directed by Affleck himself, the spot features the actor offering customers a $1 donut with the purchase of a medium or large coffee and the occasional handful of Munchkins for their patience.
Those who recognized him got selfies at the window. Those who didn’t had the opportunity to give him blank stares as they wondered why this unshaven window worker was big timing them instead of handing over their rapidly cooling coffee.
This goes on for some time until Lopez pulls up (looking far more kempt than Affleck) asking if this is where he’s been spending all his time and telling him to get back home. His pleas to be cool in front of his newfound Dunkin’ friends are met only with a terse request for “a glazed” with just enough Bronx on it to mean business.
Much like the agency that created it, this spot may be a bit of an anomaly for Dunkin’ going forward. The brand previously hired Anomaly in 2021 under former CMO Rafael Acevedo, who left the brand in March 2022 after less than a year in the role. Dunkin’ promoted Jill McVicar Nelson to the CMO role in September to help the chain reach younger consumers. She’s implemented strategies including putting an emphasis on iced beverages. Nelson, who has been with Dunkin’ for over a decade, has also helped the brand grow its social media presence, raising its TikTok viewership to more than 3 million followers, partly through a successful campaign with TikTok influencer Charli D’Amelio.
CREDITS
