Verizon made a Super Bowl ad with Beyoncé without announcing a tour or perks for fans. Beyoncé used that ad to launch a new album on her website, which never mentioned Verizon.

For both, Super Bowl 58 was a win.

On a night where rival T-Mobile packed two ads with multiple stars and touted both its network and perks, Verizon countered by having Beyoncé showcase the strength of its own 5G network and remind them who offered presale for Renaissance World Tour tickets to Verizon Up members last year. Beyoncé, meanwhile, used a longtime corporate partner to redirect the Super Bowl’s massive audience to her own site and the announcement of country-tinged album Renaissance Vol. II’s release on March 29—complete with links to new tracks Texas Hold ‘Em and 16 Carriages.

Though Verizon’s teasers forcing Arrested Development star Tony Hale to squeeze lemons (in homage toto Beyoncé’s 2016 multiplatinum visual album Lemonade) and referencing the sparkle horse from the first ​​Renaissance album cover gave fans grand ideas about the Super Bwol ad’s intentions, the somewhat more grounded end result still stood out on a mostly staid night of marketing.

“On a night where there weren’t too many clear winners, this one hit on all cylinders: Great idea and execution,” said Eric Segal, co-founder and chief creative officer at creative and strategic agency X&O. “It leveraged culture and created it..had massive star power, but super tidy product integration.”

Matthew Quint, director of the Columbia Business School’s Center on Global Brand Leadership, noted that Verizon and Beyoncé’s collaboration was initially similar to the theme of most 2024 Super Bowl ads. It stitched together quick cuts of humor and pop-culture references—AI, Barbie, the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

But instead of simply dropping a “follow the story” tag or web address at the ad’s finale—as has become standard—Beyoncé’s words (“drop the new music”) were allowed to guide fans away from the ad (and the Super Bowl). While Beyoncé wasn’t the only sponsored musician promoting or alluding to new music during this year’s Big Game, the approach she and Verizon used highlights the benefits of Super Bowl ads for sought-after celebrities with brands of their own to promote.

“It’s certainly a great place to showcase an announcement or tease of something,” Quint said. “Even if folks miss the moment during the game, there will be (cough, cough) press following up to tell the story anyway.”

The big drop

While an album announcement and music release hasn’t looked like Verizon and Beyoncé’s ad before, there is at least minor precedent for it.

Nobody’s going to confuse Jeff Bridges for Beyoncé, but the Academy Award winner and Big Lebowski star teamed with Squarespace and Wieden+Kennedy to release his album Jeff Bridges’ Sleeping Tapes with a Super Bowl ad back in 2015.

U2, the band Beyoncé was rumored to be replacing at Las Vegas’ Sphere, loves using the Super Bowl to drop music and concert news. In 2014, it teamed with Bank of America to release a new single—Invisible—during a Super Bowl ad as part of a fundraiser to fight AIDS. Just last year, it announced its Achtung Baby residency at the Sphere with yet another Big Game ad.

An album drop by someone in one of Super Bowl 58’s luxury suites may have raised the stakes in Las Vegas this year—turning the sporting event into an entertainment news platform. This year’s halftime performer, Usher, used his Apple-hosted event to promote his new album—Coming Home—launched just two days before the Super Bowl. Jennifer Lopez, whose first new album in nine years releases five days after the Big Game, was seen working in the music studio before being rudely interrupted by Ben Affleck and company during a Dunkin’ Super Bowl ad.

“Interesting to see this mere days after Taylor Swift announced her new album at the Grammys,” Segal said. “I think everyone’s always trying to do something, something bigger, leveraging a platform and a moment.”

What’s in it for Verizon?

According to data from Dash Hudson Beyoncé’s 2.25 million engagements on Instagram, YouTube and Twitter on Super Bowl night ranked ahead of both Usher (1.71 million) and Swift (1.41 million).

But did Verizon draw as much attention as it could from her album drop once focus shifted away from its commercial and brand? Quint answered succinctly: “No.”

“At the same time, there is some respect for Verizon not getting in the way of the art and artist,” Quint said. “ So, depending on follow-ups of this ad or any other—or any sponsorship—they may have crafted with Beyonce, there is the potential for Verizon to get more out of this effort.”

While Segal noted that Beyoncé never touted Verizon’s network herself in their ad—which may not lead customers of other networks to switch—he sees it as a big step toward cementing Verizon’s place in culture. Verizon faced two Super Bowl ads from rival T-Mobile featuring at least nine different celebrities, with each company attempting to tout the strengths of its services and the benefits of joining their network.

But Verizon and Beyoncé’s brands have intertwined for decades. Verizon was presenting sponsor of her Ladies First Tour with Missy Elliot and Alicia Keys in 2004, first to offer downloads of I Am… Sasha Fierce in 2008 and handled the presale for Renaissance World Tour tickets to Verizon Up members last year. Verizon was able to steer fans and customers to Beyoncé’s album launch without the launch itself feeling like an ad. Segal noted that it was “a bit they were both in on” and it paid off.

“These things could go any number of ways, but given Beyonce’s impeccable taste (and I’m sure a good deal of creative control) there’s much less of a worry of it being a miss,” Segal said. “To leverage the Super Bowl like this and cheekily nod to breaking the internet and then continuing that very conversation on the internet moments later was a strong move.”