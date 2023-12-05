Super Bowl 58 Ad Tracker: Watch All the Teasers and Spots

Save 50% on your Social Media Week pass ! Join leading brands and agencies in NYC this April 9–11 to learn about emerging trends, tools and strategies. Register now—savings expire Dec. 11 .

Super Bowl 58 (or Super Bowl LVIII for the Roman numeral traditionalists) is virtually sold out to advertisers, according to CBS, the network airing the game.

More than two months before the game, only a handful of advertisers have revealed themselves, which means this Super Bowl ad tracker will be updated as for announcements, teasers and trailers.

The game airs the night of Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 on CBS from Las Vegas, which is hosting its first Super Bowl. CBS has yet to reveal how much spots are going for, but last year, Fox netted more than $7 million for some 30-second slots. Last year, the game reached more than 115 million people.

Usher will perform during the Apple Music Halftime Show.

Here’s who’s in for 2024. Keep checking back for updates.