CBS Is 'Virtually Sold Out' of Super Bowl Ads

The Big Game remains big among advertisers.

Today, Adweek learned that game inventory for Super Bowl LVIII on CBS is “virtually sold out,” according to a Paramount spokeswoman.

And with still a few months ahead of the game on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, ad sales are “pacing ahead of schedule.”

Paramount didn’t reveal details such as pricing; however, Fox, which broadcast Super Bowl 57, brought in nearly $600 million in revenue and sold the majority of 30-second spots in the mid-to-high $6 million range, with multiple 30-second spots going for north of $7 million.

CBS’s broadcast of Super Bowl 58 was among the most sought-after inventory during its 2023-2024 upfront negotiations, according to the company.

Earlier this year, Paramount also announced that it’s bringing slime to the Super Bowl, with Nickelodeon getting the first-ever Super Bowl alternate simulcast (slime-ulcast?).

The event is set to be a “family-centric, surprise-filled special presentation” full of “eye-popping on-field graphics, guest reporters, virtual filters” and more, according to a statement.

Similar to Nickelodeon’s previous Wild Card games, Super Bowl units will be sold as one across CBS and Nick and will run on both feeds. However, Adweek previously learned that clients have the option to use different creative based on the network.

Aided by a robust streaming strategy, the most recent broadcast of the Super Bowl on Fox was the most-watched Big Game ever, drawing an average of more than 115 million viewers.

The last time CBS aired the Super Bowl, it pulled in 96.4 million viewers.