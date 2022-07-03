How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

During a week of anxiety for many women in the United States, Victoria’s Secret launched its latest campaign devoid of angels, glamour and wings. Instead, it featured us, mere mortals, with a promise of advocacy and commitment for us “real” women to be the ones defining what beauty is.