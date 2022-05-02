Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

Growing up, I wasn’t one of the cool Abercrombie & Fitch kids. It wasn’t a brand that reflected me, spoke to me or included kids who looked like me. Abercrombie & Fitch was selling a dream, a fantasy that celebrated and centered around thin, white, confident, cool, all-American kids. The brand prided itself on building a fashion empire based on the premise of exclusion.