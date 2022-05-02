Voice

What Can Marketers Learn from the Downfall of Abercrombie & Fitch?

The recent Netflix documentary that highlighted the brand built on exclusion serves as a cautionary tale

A woman wearing an A&F tank top holding A&F shopping bags.
A&F perpetuated thinness as an impossible, unattainable standard of beauty.Netflix
By Mita Mallick

13 seconds ago

Growing up, I wasn’t one of the cool Abercrombie & Fitch kids. It wasn’t a brand that reflected me, spoke to me or included kids who looked like me. Abercrombie & Fitch was selling a dream, a fantasy that celebrated and centered around thin, white, confident, cool, all-American kids. The brand prided itself on building a fashion empire based on the premise of exclusion.

Mita Mallick

Mita Mallick is currently the head of inclusion, equity and impact at Carta.

