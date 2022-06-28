Fashion & Apparel

Knix Crowdsources Models for Body Positive Campaign Advertising New Collection With Ashley Graham

The intimate apparel brand tells consumers that self acceptance is always a good look

With photography by Dana Scruggs, the campaign for the Ashley Graham x Knix collection captures authentic inclusivity.19th & Park, Dana Scruggs, Knix
Headshot of Sara Century
By Sara Century

47 seconds ago

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from GatoradeMarriottAlo YogaCampbell'sUncommon James and more. Book now.

Intimate apparel is for everyone and that makes inclusivity a vital part of advertising. Though once a homogenous perception of beauty was the norm, many working within the industry have pushed boundaries to dismantle the impossible standards of yesteryear in favor of a more realistic approach.

