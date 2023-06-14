Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

As part of Verizon’s 5G innovation partnership with Snap, the telecommunications company will use Snap’s AR Mirrors to provide augmented reality experiences to attendees at music festivals this summer.

Verizon debuted the AR Mirrors experience at Governors Ball in early June and will bring the technology to the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn., from June 15-18. Verizon is the first telco partner for Snap’s AR Enterprise Solutions (ARES) division and the first telco partner to launch an AR Mirror campaign.

“It’s no secret Snapchatters absolutely thrive in the live music scene and are looking forward to the summer music festival season,” said Jill Popelka, head of AR Enterprise Services, at Snap. “We’re so excited to collaborate with Verizon … and also showcase the versatility of our AR Mirrors in providing on-the-ground, immersive experiences for brands.”

These AR Mirrors will allow attendees to try a custom augmented reality lens at each event, which highlights features available to Snapchat+ subscribers. The Mirrors will also feature some of Snapchat’s most popular ML Lenses, like the “Shook Lens.”

When attendees interact with the AR Mirrors, they’ll be able to scan a QR code to receive a free three-month subscription to Snapchat+ through Verizon’s +play platform.

Snapchat+ is Snapchat’s premium subscription service that gives subscribers access to exclusive features. Snapchat+ reached 3 million paying subscribers in the first quarter of 2023.