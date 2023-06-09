Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Warner Bros. Pictures is letting people dress up like superheroes in augmented reality to promote the premiere of The Flash in theaters June 16.

Superhero fans can download Perfect Corp.’s AR-try on application, YouCam Makeup, to access this sponsored content. The Flash AR lens will place the superhero’s red mask on the user’s face through augmented reality, as well as cause lightning effects and the film’s logo to animate around their head.

“We are excited to kick off an exciting partnership with Warner Bros. for the launch of their summer box office adventure, The Flash,” said Alice Chang, founder and CEO at Perfect Corp. “Through the use of AI and AR virtual try-on we are creating impactful movie moments for The Flash fans inviting a completely new, hyper-engaged way to connect with their favorite superhero.”

For even more superhero content, Perfect Corp.’s YouCam Perfect photo-editing app also features sponsored content in the form of The Flash-themed stickers that can be placed on top of photos. This includes a sticker of The Flash’s mask, which can be placed on top of a person’s face in a photo to make them look like they’re wearing it.

The YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect apps are available to download for free on iOS and Android devices. While both applications offer optional premium subscriptions, no purchase is necessary to access this sponsored content.