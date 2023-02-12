The Flash's Big Game Spot Puts the Super in Super Bowl 57

Did someone say Andy Cohen? Join industry veterans and emerging voices at Convergent TV March 21-22 and upgrade your media strategy. Register now to save 35%.

Warner Bros. Pictures wants to make sure its new DC film isn’t a flash in the pan.

At the end of the first quarter of Sunday’s Super Bowl 57 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, the studio debuted a 60-second superhero-filled trailer for its upcoming DC film The Flash, releasing June 16. It’s a historic moment for the studio, marking its first return Super Bowl spot in 17 years.

The Super Bowl trailer featured Ezra Miller reprising the role of speedster Barry Allen; however, there are multiple versions of the character this time around. The movie takes inspiration from DC Comics’ Flashpoint storyline, featuring alternate timelines and characters from various universes colliding. In addition to Miller’s return, the trailer includes Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton playing variations of Batman, Michael Shannon returning as Man of Steel’s General Zod and Sasha Calle making a debut as Supergirl.

Andy Muschietti directs.

The movie has been on an adventure all its own.

The film was initially set to debut in 2018 before behind-the-scenes changes (and eventually the Covid-19 pandemic) delayed production as well as the release date. And during that delay, the DC film universe underwent a complete transformation.

When James Gunn and Peter Safran took control of DC Studios in October 2022 as co-chairmen and CEOs, there was speculation about how Warner Bros. Discovery would handle The Flash. After all, the pair were charged with bringing film, TV and animation together under a single banner, potentially making the Ezra Miller-starring film irrelevant in the greater DC Universe.

In addition, Miller has been mired in various legal issues, leaving the star’s future with DC in question and causing speculation that the film could be canceled altogether.

However, in an announcement on Jan. 31, Gunn explained that The Flash was pivotal to the upcoming DC slate, along with Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

According to Gunn, Shazam 2 connects directly to The Flash, which “resets the entire DC Universe.”

With the ad, The Flash joins other high-profile films with Big Game spots, including Universal’s Fast X and Disney’s Indiana Jones.

Warner Bros. Pictures typically sits out the Super Bowl, so returning to the Big Game with The Flash shows the studio has confidence in the movie. Or, perhaps it’s just speedy damage control to show the speedster’s movie, along with its reported $200 million budget, wasn’t a bad investment.

