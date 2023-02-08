All the Movie Trailers From the 2023 Super Bowl

Did someone say Andy Cohen? Join industry veterans and emerging voices at Convergent TV March 21-22 and upgrade your media strategy. Register now to save 35%.

In 2023, movie trailers are putting the super back in Super Bowl.

Though movie studios have typically held off on making big ad investments in the Big Game in recent years, several companies are reportedly doubling down on Super Bowl Sunday’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles to promote upcoming films.

Superheroes are set to steal the show, with Warner Bros. Discovery rolling out a spot for its upcoming DC movie The Flash and Disney reportedly promoting Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Marvel Studios’ The Marvels.

According to reports, Disney will also release spots for both The Little Mermaid and Pixar’s upcoming film Elemental.

However, several other trailers are also slashing their way into the Big Game, with Paramount including spots for Scream VI, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Likewise, Universal is looking to promote its next Fast and Furious installment, Fast X, because like Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto might say, “You don’t turn your back on family.”

See the latest Super Bowl 57 movie trailers below:

Scream VI, Paramount Pictures (March 10)

Paramount hopes its first Big Game trailer released ahead of the Super Bowl is a scream.

Debuting March 10, Scream VI is a direct sequel to Scream (2022), following Samantha (Melissa Barrera), Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega), twins Chad (Mason Gooding) and Mindy Meeks (Jasmin Savoy Brown) as they move to New York to start a new chapter of their lives. Of course, Ghostface shows up again.

However, the trailer assures that, “This isn’t like any other Ghostface,” with young adults running for their lives, an apparent shrine to knife-wielding killer and even some terrifying subway scenes—because nothing is scarier than crowded public transportation.

The film is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick and executive produced by original franchise writer and creator Kevin Williamson. And in addition to the aforementioned cast, the film stars Hayden Panettiere and Courteney Cox, reprising their roles from previous installments.

Franchise star Neve Campbell previously announced she would not be returning as Sidney Prescott due to salary issues, making this the first film in the franchise not to feature the actress or character, though Prescott will be referenced.

Check back to see more Super Bowl movie trailer updates.

For the latest Super Bowl 57 advertising news—who’s in, who’s out, teasers, full ads and more—check out Adweek’s Super Bowl 2023 Ad Tracker and the rest of our stories here. And join us on the evening of Feb. 12 for the best in-game coverage of the commercials.