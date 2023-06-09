Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

The 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival, coming to New York June 9-11, will be enhanced by an augmented reality experience created by Snap and concert promoter Live Nation.

Snapchat users will be able to find their way around the festival grounds in augmented reality through Snap’s AR Compass, a 3D highlighting key locations at the event.

The AR Compass will also enable people to locate their friends and use a Festival Planner to organize their time at the event.





For the first time, Snap’s AR Compass will also include a sponsored featured location: Coca-Cola’s Coke Studio, the beverage giant’s global music platform.

“Coca-Cola is thrilled to be the first brand sponsor of AR Compass and excited to enhance the festival experience for our consumers,” said Sue Lynne Cha, vp of marketing at Coca-Cola North America. “We are continuously innovating our approach to meet our fans at the intersection of technology, music and shared experiences.”

Coca-Cola will also offer an AR Snapchat lens to Governors Ball attendees, which will transform users with “music-inspired looks.” When using the device’s back-facing camera, the lens will use GPS wayfinding to direct attendees to the Coke Studio location.

“It’s been incredible to see the Snapchat community embrace augmented reality as a way to enhance the in-person experience at Live Nation events,” said Luke Kallis, vp of advertiser solutions at Snap. “We’re thrilled to now offer our advertising partners an opportunity to sponsor these experiences and tie them into their own on-site festival activity.”





A rendering of the Snapchat photo tower. Snap

In addition to the AR Compass and Coca-Cola’s festival lens, three additional AR experiences will be available throughout the event.

First, attendees will be able to visit a 21-foot-tall Snapchat photo tower to access a lens that turns them into a “living heat map” featuring the event’s color scheme of blue, pink and orange. Attendees can have their photos taken near the tower and will receive a QR code they can scan to receive the images.

People will also be able to purchase AR-connected merchandise that will unlock exclusive augmented reality experiences in the Snapchat mobile application. When someone buys an AR-connected shirt, they’ll receive a code they can use to unlock a matching outfit for their Bitmoji.

Finally, the NY State of Mind lens will show Lady Liberty “vibing” to festival music. When users switch to the front-facing camera, the lens will add Lady Liberty’s crown, as well as makeup, to their appearance.