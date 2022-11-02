Snap, Amazon Kick Off Major Partnership With AR Try On Lenses for Eyewear

Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at Social Media Week Europe, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available. Sign up today.
Snap Inc. is kicking off a “major” partnership with ecommerce giant Amazon with shopping lenses featuring thousands of eyewear products from brands including Costa Del Mar, Maui Jim, Oakley, Persol, Ralph Lauren and Ray-Ban, incorporating Snap’s virtual try on technology.