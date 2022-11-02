Ecommerce

Snap, Amazon Kick Off Major Partnership With AR Try On Lenses for Eyewear

Product information such as availability and pricing is updated in real-time

Amazon and Snap plan to expand into additional verticalsAmazon/Snap Inc.
Headshot of David Cohen
By David Cohen

7 mins ago

Snap Inc. is kicking off a “major” partnership with ecommerce giant Amazon with shopping lenses featuring thousands of eyewear products from brands including Costa Del Mar, Maui Jim, Oakley, Persol, Ralph Lauren and Ray-Ban, incorporating Snap’s virtual try on technology.

