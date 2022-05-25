Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

Eyewear brand Oakley has been a mainstay in sports like beach volleyball, football and baseball. Supreme athletes like Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Chloe Kim and Francisco Lindor make up the brand’s roster. Now, the lens crafter is looking to establish itself in the esports market.