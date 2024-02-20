Data Points

The Out-of-Home Advertising Recovery Has Not Been Equal

OOH has surpassed pre-pandemic highs, recovering from a 30% dip

illustration of a bag of money, a car and billboards
Billboards and roadside signs have exceeded past highs, according to WARC. Carlos Monteiro
By Paul Hiebert

Nearly four years ago, a significant number of people went inside and stayed there. They relied on DoorDash for food, Peloton for exercise and Netflix for entertainment.

Without people driving to work or walking around downtown, U.S. out-of-home advertising declined 30%, from $8.5 billion in 2019 to $6 billion in 2020, according to marketing intelligence firm WARC.

Money has since returned to the medium, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

“It suggests brands are still pretty keen on reach as a target in their media campaigns,” said Alex Brownsell, head of content for WARC Media.

Marketers experienced with OOH have always said they could “feel” its impact but haven’t been able to prove it—until now.

Out of Home Has Changed—It’s Time for Marketers to Catch Up

That said, ad dollars aren’t coming back to each format at an equal pace.

This story first appeared in the Feb. 20, 2024, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Paul Hiebert

Paul Hiebert is Adweek's senior reporter covering data and insights.

