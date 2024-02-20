The Out-of-Home Advertising Recovery Has Not Been Equal

Nearly four years ago, a significant number of people went inside and stayed there. They relied on DoorDash for food, Peloton for exercise and Netflix for entertainment.

Without people driving to work or walking around downtown, U.S. out-of-home advertising declined 30%, from $8.5 billion in 2019 to $6 billion in 2020, according to marketing intelligence firm WARC.

Money has since returned to the medium, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

“It suggests brands are still pretty keen on reach as a target in their media campaigns,” said Alex Brownsell, head of content for WARC Media.

That said, ad dollars aren’t coming back to each format at an equal pace.