DoorDash chief marketer Kofi Amoo-Gottfried is making loads of friends these days.

Lawyers, creatives, CMOs, even the NFL front office.

And for good reason. If you’re going to pull off arguably the most ambitious giveaway in Super Bowl history, you need no shortage of friends in high places.

DoorDash will use its 30-second ad in the Super Bowl to reveal how to win every item advertised in a nationally broadcast spot during the Super Bowl. Yes, that means the brand is dashing one lucky winner a 2024 BMW i5 All-Electric, a 2024 Kia EV9, a Volkswagen, a pallet of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, a thousand wings from Popeyes (ordered at the winner’s convenience, naturally) and dozens more supersized prizes.