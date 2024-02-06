Announcing! Brandweek is headed to Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26. Join us there to explore the future of marketing, discover cutting-edge strategies and network with the best in the business.

Uber Eats’ Super Bowl 58 ad mashes together celebrities including Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, David and Victoria Beckham, and halftime performer Usher, all of whom forget key parts of their identities.

The brand’s fourth consecutive Big Game commercial, created by agency Special Group, will air during the third quarter just after the halftime show. It continues Uber Eats’ mission of reminding people that besides food, it delivers “almost, almost anything.”

The story begins with Aniston picking up a delivery from an assistant, who remarks that they “didn’t know you could get all this stuff on Uber Eats.” The Friends star responds with the idiom, “To remember something, you’ve got to forget something else.”

Employing its signature quirky humor, Uber Eats then follows this train of thought to absurd conclusions.

David and Victoria Beckham can’t remember the name of the group that made Posh Spice famous. “Basil Babes?” David muses, while Victoria responds, “Paprika Girls?”

Meanwhile, Aniston has completely forgotten her Friends co-star Schwimmer, despite having worked together for 10 years—as he reminds her indignantly.

Rapper Jelly Roll is also foiled by his lack of memory, startled by the sight of his own face tattoos in the mirror.

And Usher, having just come off stage from the Apple Music Super Bowl 58 Halftime Show, says wistfully over his meal from Uber Eats: “I hope I get to play a halftime show someday, man.”

The commercial ends with some reassurance for viewers: “Whatever you forget, remember Uber Eats gets anything.”

Uber Eats will take its campaign off the field with a pop-up market in the game’s host city of Las Vegas that will offer visitors a sampling of what’s available through the delivery service.

The Get Almost, Almost Anything Shop will open at the Mandalay Bay South Convention Center from Feb. 7-10. The Uber Eats-themed store will have free items including grocery essentials, beauty products and treats from Pepsi.

Uber Eats has relied heavily on celebrities in its recent ad campaigns, including last year’s Super Bowl spot starring Sean “Diddy” Combs, which ranked 32nd on USA Today’s Ad Meter.

And it is not the only brand to pack its Super Bowl commercial full of famous faces this year. E.l.f. Cosmetics, Bud Light, M&M’s and FanDuel are among those planning multi-celebrity ads instead of relying on just one star.

