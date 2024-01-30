Come learn from the good, bad and ugly examples of what works, what doesn’t, and what you need to know now about the new era of social media at Social Media Week , April 9-11 in NYC. Register now to save 20% on your pass .

David and Victoria Beckham take center stage in Uber Eats’ Super Bowl 58 campaign—but they don’t seem especially prepared for the gig, going by the brand’s teaser.

Back in the spotlight since Netflix released its Beckham documentary in October, David and Victoria are just two of the celebrities who will star in Uber‘s fourth consecutive Super Bowl ad, created by agency Special Group.

In the teaser, the A-list couple play on a scene from the documentary that went viral, in which David called on Victoria to “be honest” after she claimed to be from a working class background.

Now Victoria is back on the couch and struggling to remember key details of their Super Bowl assignment. She explains to camera that she and David are “going to be in a little commercial,” prompting him to again call out from the next room: “Be honest!”

She mixes up other key details, even the exact sporting event, saying their commercial will air during a “super big baseball game.” She also mentions that their friend “Jessica Aniston” will make an appearance—a not-so-subtle reference to Jennifer Aniston.

At the end of the video, the brand reassures viewers: “Whatever you forget this Sunday, remember Uber Eats.”

“Wait, we’re doing an ad?” Georgie Jeffreys, head of marketing, North America at Uber Eats, said in a statement. “I totally forgot. I guess that would be worth remembering…”

Star power

Uber Eats has leaned heavily on celebrities in recent campaigns, including its previous Super Bowl ads.

Last year’s Big Game commercial starred Sean “Diddy” Combs, who promoted the brand’s membership program Uber One. The spot ranked 32nd on USA Today’s Ad Meter.

Its first two Super Bowl ads focused exclusively on Uber Eats. In 2021, Uber paired reuinted Wayne’s World characters Wayne and Garth with rapper Cardi B, while its 2022 spot starred several celebrities, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Coolidge.

Apart from the Super Bowl, other Uber Eats ads have featured unlikely celebrity pairings, such as last year’s film with Robert De Niro and Asa Butterfield.

