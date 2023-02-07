Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

Uber’s musical Super Bowl ad unites Sean “Diddy” Combs with a cast of hitmakers to produce a song that will get stuck in people’s heads.

The brand has unveiled its full-length spot ahead of the Big Game on Feb. 12, after previously releasing a teaser starring Diddy. This is its third consecutive Super Bowl ad but the first one promoting membership program Uber One.

The 60-second ad picks up after the teaser, which showed Uber executives negotiating with Diddy to create a memorable tune for Uber One. Though the hip-hop mogul’s team insisted that “Diddy don’t do jingles,” they agreed that he would produce a hit song.

Now Diddy is in the studio, where he cycles through various musicians who are responsible for some of the catchiest songs ever made. The cast spans generations, genres and features: Montell Jordan (known for 1995 single “This is How We Do It”), Kelis (singer of 2003’s “Milkshake”), Donna Lewis (the voice behind 1996 hit “I Love You Always Forever”), Haddaway (singer of 1993’s “What is Love”) and Ylvis (the duo behind 2013 song “What Does the Fox Say”).

Finally, Diddy hears a winning tune—but it may not be the one viewers expect.

The spot, created by agency Special U.S., will air during the second ad break of the game’s second quarter. Andreas Nilsson directed it through production company Biscuit.

A new marketing goal

Uber’s last two Super Bowl ads promoted delivery service Uber Eats, but this year it has redirected the spotlight to its membership program. The Diddy spot will kick off an integrated campaign for Uber One, which will be “one of the main marketing focuses for the first half of this year,” said Georgie Jeffreys, head of marketing at Uber Eats.

The company introduced Uber One in late 2021, combining rides and deliveries under one subscription service. Now, with Uber One entering its second year, the brand wants to bring the program to a wider audience and attract more sign-ups.

“Uber One’s momentum has been significant in the first year, but it’s time to take it much broader and tell America about it—and what better opportunity to do that than the Super Bowl?” Jeffreys explained. “It’s important to us that the spot gets stuck in people’s heads.”

The Super Bowl is “just the beginning” of a “robust” Uber One campaign that will promote different aspects of the program, she added. Viewers can expect to see different iterations of the ad and its stars appear across a wide range of channels, including TikTok.

“Our intention is to put all the artists [who appear in the ad] in the spotlight in their own way,” Jeffreys said.

Following the game, Uber will run a promo from Feb. 7 to 19, offering three free months of Uber One, which typically costs $9.99 in the U.S. The benefits include no delivery fee, up to 10% off Uber Eats orders and 5% off Uber rides.

For the latest Super Bowl 57 advertising news—who’s in, who’s out, teasers, full ads and more—check out Adweek’s Super Bowl 2023 Ad Tracker and the rest of our stories here. And join us on the evening of Feb. 12 for the best in-game coverage of the commercials.

CREDITS:

Vice president, global marketing: David Mogensen

Global executive creative director: Danielle Hawley

Head of marketing, North America: Georgie Jeffreys

Global creative director: Ecole Weinstein

Marketing manager II: Liza Keller

Social and digital marketing lead: Kaitlyn Mendoza

Sr. marketing manager: Meredith Savatsky

Brand media lead: Gracie Childress

Brand media manager: Keith Shattuck

Research and insights lead: Dana LaMendola

Agency: Special U.S.

Partner / CEO: Cade Heyde

Partner / CCO: Tom Martin, Julian Schreiber

Partner / Executive creative director: Dave Horton, Matthew Woodhams-Roberts

Partner / Chief strategy officer: Kelsey Hodgkin

Creative director: Phil Fattore

Associate creative director: Alyssa Cavanaugh

Head of strategy: Kelsey Karson

Strategy director: Janet Shih

General manager: Dom Dalton

Account director: Lindsay Friedgood, Bella Timar

Executive producer: Amanda Weiss, Felix Messina

Producer: Luke Franek

Head of business affairs: LaTanya Ware

Business affairs lead: Keli Christy

Production company: Biscuit

Director: Andreas Nilsson

Partner/Managing director: Shawn Lacy

EP: Holly Vega

Head of production: Sean Moody

Producer: Andrew Travelstead

Production supervisor: Ryan Bishop

Stills production: 31 Mile

Photographer: Peter Yang

Producer: Nik Atkins

Edit: Exile

Editor: Katie Turinkski, Jacob Schulsinger, Nate Gross

Executive producer: Jennifer Locke

Producer: Brian Schimpf

VFX: Pariah

Color: Trafik

Music: Walker

Mix: Eleven