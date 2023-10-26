It’s no secret that collaboration is essential to growth, but the how of it isn’t always so clear—and it's the understanding of how that is a true competitive advantage. Join Adweek X , a uniquely formatted event on December 4 in LA, to unlock fresh perspectives, true collaboration and growth.

To help shoppers find the perfect products for them, Google has expanded its AR beauty toolset to allow consumers to try on hair colors and foundations in augmented reality directly from Search.

With this update, shoppers can virtually try on different do-it-yourself hair color shades from L’Oreal, with support for additional brands, including Splat and Revlon, coming in the future.

Shoppers can also try on foundation shades through augmented reality.

According to Google’s internal data, “shoppers interact with beauty products 10% more when AR is present.”

Google said, “After interacting with AR beauty on Google, shoppers are more likely to spend more time on the brand’s site and potentially take action, like researching a new product or making a purchase.”

While shoppers can access Google’s AR beauty tools in the search giant’s mobile application, support for the mobile web is now also being introduced. The AR hair and foundation tools are now available in mobile browsers in the U.S., while the AR lip and eye makeup tools will become available on the mobile web in the future.