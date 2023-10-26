Snapchat Highlights Halloween AR Lenses From Brands

It’s no secret that collaboration is essential to growth, but the how of it isn’t always so clear—and it's the understanding of how that is a true competitive advantage. Join Adweek X , a uniquely formatted event on December 4 in LA, to unlock fresh perspectives, true collaboration and growth.

From beauty companies to movie studios, brands are celebrating Halloween on Snapchat with a variety of augmented reality experiences.

Snapchat highlighted some of the content its users can experience this spooky season.

To start, beauty brand Farmacy launched a Lens to support its Green Clean Challenge, a yearly promotion highlighting how well its Green Clean cleansing balm removes Halloween makeup. The Lens covers a person’s face with a Halloween makeup look, like one inspired by a skeleton, and allows them to use the cleansing balm to clean their face before trying a different look.

Maybelline New York, meanwhile, created multiple Lenses for the Halloween season. The Halloween Makeup Lens allows people to try on three Halloween makeup looks in a “concrete jungle” theme. When using the rear-facing camera, the Lens shows the person’s Bitmoji standing atop a creepy urban skyline.

Maybelline’s Halloween GRWM Lens allows people to watch a tutorial video related to one of the concrete jungle makeup looks with the makeup being virtually applied to their face in AR as the video plays.

Elsewhere, Paramount+ is using Snapchat to promote Nickelodeon’s Monster High 2 film with a Lens that allows people to view themselves with different hair colors, makeup looks and accessories inspired by the film’s characters.

Finally, Universal is promoting the Five Nights at Freddy’s film with a jump scare Lens that allows people to view animatronic characters from the film in the environment around them.

“Halloween is one of Snapchat’s most-celebrated holidays, making it the perfect time for brands to lean in with spooky AR experiences that reach Snapchat’s valuable audience,” said Sharon Silverstein, head of U.S. verticals at Snap Inc.

Snapchat has also released its own content for Halloween. In addition to launching its Phantom House content series earlier in October, the company released a series of Halloween Lenses like the Fiery Skeleton and Creepy Clown Lenses, among others. People can also dress their Bitmoji in Halloween-themed apparel and costumes.