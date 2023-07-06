The Great Fail: How Once Vibrant Revlon Faded Out

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

In 1952, Revlon created one of the most iconic, paradigm-shifting ad campaigns known as “Fire & Ice,” which put a dramatic twist on why women wear makeup.

Instead of seeking male admiration, it empowered women by prioritizing their ambitions and needs. For decades, Revlon spearheaded feminism and cosmetic innovation, establishing itself as the world’s second-largest beauty brand with products sold in 150 countries.

However, in 2022, it faced another transformative phase, resulting in Revlon’s once-vibrant prominence fading into bankruptcy.

Tune in to Episode 59 of The Great Fail to hear the story. Special thanks to Robin Albin, brand strategist and founder of agency Insurgents, for her contributions to this segment.

