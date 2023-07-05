Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

It’s been an interesting few months for Bud Light, which found itself embroiled in anti-LGBTQ+ criticism and calls for a boycott after it partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney to promote its brew in March.

Since then, the Anheuser-Busch brand has endured criticism from both the right and left, offering a lesson for brands in what happens when you try to market to all but alienate everyone.

To unpack the timeline of events and ask whether Bud Light can ever retake the crown of America’s favorite beer, Adweek’s community editor Luz Corona and Europe brand editor Rebecca Stewart are joined by senior reporter Paul Hiebert and AgencySpy editor Kyle O’Brien.

Note: This episode was recorded prior to AB InBev US CEO Brendan Whitworth speaking with CBS about the controversy and before Bud Light brought back the Bud Knight.

