Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Consumers haven’t heard much from Bud Light since the brand released a statement from its CEO in April in response to the backlash it received for partnering with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Now the beer brand is back with its new “Easy to Summer” campaign that aims to reconnect with consumers through a more lighthearted approach, with scenes of people trying to cool off from the summer heat.

The ad, by the brand’s relatively new agency Anomaly, is the latest addition to its Easy to Drink, Easy to Enjoy platform, which debuted during the Super Bowl. “Easy to Summer” shows people who, despite minor pitfalls of summer like sunburn, broken flip-flops, hot pavement on bare feet, or navigating a paddle board for the first time, display how an ice cold Bud Light can bring together family and friends.

Set to the iconic disco track “Good Times” by Chic, the campaign is there to remind fans to kick back and enjoy with friends and family in the backyard throughout the summer, according to the brand.

Earlier this year, Bud Light announced partnerships with musical artists including Kane Brown, Midland and Megan Moroney. In a few weeks, the brand will offer fans the chance to attend the national Bud Light Backyard Tour, which will include Tyler Braden, Seaforth and others at intimate sets for fans to hang with their favorite artists.

“Bud Light established our Easy to Drink, Easy to Enjoy platform at the Super Bowl, and we are continuing to build on that message as we unveil our new ‘Easy to Summer’ commercial to officially kick off summer,” Todd Allen, vice president of marketing for Bud Light, said in a statement. “We can’t wait to get out on the road and give fans the experience to enjoy their favorite artists through the first-ever Bud Light Backyard Tour.”

“Easy to Summer” kicks off with the brand’s largest media spend to date. Other elements of the campaign include giving away $10,000 weekly, covering the beer tab up to $100 for consumers when they scan a code and offering rebates over July 4 weekend.

No escaping controversy

While the campaign looks to return Bud Light to its place in pop culture as the easygoing beer of summer, there’s no denying the brand has taken a hit lately.

Bud Light’s response to the backlash around its partnership with Mulvaney included putting two marketing executives on leave and issuing a statement that did not mention Mulvaney or voice support for LGBTQ+ people, which alienated another group of consumers besides those who were originally upset about her inclusion.

Bud Light has also been hit in the pocketbook, with U.S. retail sales down 24% compared with the same time last year.

But on June 15, AB InBev announced a plan to push the business forward after the controversy, including launching its summer advertising.

AB InBev’s Marcel Marcondes spoke at Cannes Lions this week and didn’t deny that Bud Light was having troubles, noting that it was part of the “controversial and divisive debates” that consumers were having over brands in the U.S.

“When things get divisive and controversial so easily, I think it’s an important wake-up call to all of us marketers to be very humble,” Marcondes told the Cannes crowd, stating that the brand will be going around the country to try and reconnect with consumers.

Part of that reconnection will be through NFL superstars Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Dak Prescott, who look to join the beer brand for backyard fun during the summer, with a chance for fans to win signed memorabilia. The players will also star in new creative leading up to the NFL season.