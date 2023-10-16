Learn the ins, outs, dos and don’ts of creator marketing at Social Media Week Europe this 10–11 October in London. Register for your in-person or virtual pass .

Makeup brand Pat McGrath Labs and Shop with Google will host an AR pop-up experience in New York that will allow visitors to virtually try on various makeup products.

Called “The ARt of Beauty,” the event will be open to the public from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 20-22. Visitors will be able to use Google’s augmented reality technology to virtually try on Pat McGrath Labs’ lip products and Mothership eyeshadow palettes.

The pop-up will also allow people to purchase Pat McGrath Labs products and book a makeup session with a Pat McGrath Labs makeup artist showteam member. There will also be product giveaways.

While the event will be free to attend, people can claim a ticket for their preferred time slot on the Pat McGrath Labs website.

“I am thrilled to partner with Google to launch this immersive experience, a step inside the world of Pat McGrath Labs, and have my products available through Google’s AR try-on,” said Dame Pat McGrath, founder of Pat McGrath Labs.

Google’s AR Beauty technology allows people to virtually try on thousands of lipstick, eyeshadow and foundation products from multiple brands within Google Search and the Google mobile application on iOS and Android devices.

“AR is an incredibly helpful technology for online beauty shoppers of all skin tones and ethnicities because it allows them to envision what a beauty shade looks like on them, or on a model who resonates with them, all before they buy,” said Stephanie Horton, senior director of commerce marketing at Google.

Google isn’t the only company offering AR tools for the beauty industry. For instance, beauty and fashion technology company Perfect Corp. has partnered with brands like Walmart and Parfums Christian Dior to bring beauty-focused AR experiences to shoppers.