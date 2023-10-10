Learn the ins, outs, dos and don’ts of creator marketing at Social Media Week Europe this 10–11 October in London. Register for your in-person or virtual pass .

The Adweek Agency of the Year 2023 winners have finally been crowned.

Adweek’s editorial team combed through over 100 entries to ultimately choose seven winners. Jameson Fleming, Adweek’s managing editor, marketing and agencies, led the process and juries for each category.

This week on the podcast, he joins community editor, Luz Corona, and Europe brands editor, Rebecca Stewart, to discuss the selection process, as well as what makes a winning agency and the one piece of advice he’d give to any shop hoping to make the cut in 2024.

Fleming also discusses the anatomical, eye-catching cover designed by GUT, which scored a double whammy this year; taking home Breakthrough Agency of the Year and its Buenos Aires office won International Agency of the Year.

Other winners included:

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.

Are you looking to take your media strategy to the next level and make an impact with millions of customers? Walmart Connect harnesses the massive reach of America’s number one retailer.¹ They can help you connect with Walmart’s 139MM weekly online and in-store customers², to find the ideal audience for your message, at scale.

Walmart Connect offers media solutions for advertisers of all sizes, on and off Walmart’s digital properties and in their stores. From cost-effective Sponsored Search and self-serve Display ads on Walmart’s site and app, to connected TV and offsite media across web and social, to in-store activations and live events, Walmart Connect can help you deliver the right content to the right Walmart customer at the right step of their shopping journey.

Their Closed-loop Measurement uses Walmart’s proprietary customer purchase data to track the impact of your campaign on sales, not just on Walmart’s site and app, but also in their stores. For some campaigns, they can even provide rest-of-market data that tracks the impact on sales at other retailers.

Visit WalmartConnect.com today and see how they can help connect you more meaningfully with Walmart customers.

Sources: ¹ Fortune, August 2023. ² Walmart internal data, January 2023. No endorsement of third-party data sources.