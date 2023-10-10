It’s fitting that the prank that became the 2023 Super Bowl’s most memorable marketing moment came from an agency known for mischief.

After dragging viewers down rabbit holes in streaming service Tubi’s first Super Bowl ad, Mischief @ No Fixed Address had another trick up its sleeve to hijack advertising’s biggest night. When it appeared that the broadcast had returned from commercial break, the screen was seemingly taken over by someone scrolling through Tubi’s TV app to find something else to watch.