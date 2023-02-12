Tubi Goes for Most Viral Super Bowl Moment With Prank Ad

Did someone say Andy Cohen? Join industry veterans and emerging voices at Convergent TV March 21-22 and upgrade your media strategy. Register now to save 35%.

Tubi took over Twitter chatter with its Super Bowl debut during halftime, but the ad-supported streaming service wasn’t done.

After airing a 15-second teaser during the fourth quarter that built on its first spot “Rabbit Hole,” Tubi went in an entirely different direction with a second surprise 15-second promo.

The promo was also done in partnership with agency Mischief, who can claim credit for two other Tubi Super Bowl appearances this game.

The new spot, “Interface Interruption,” aired during the fourth quarter of the game. Shortly after, a follow-up 15-second promo, “Gardener,” ran, building on the 60-second creative that debuted during halftime.

“It’s something that will make you think that somebody in the room changed your channel to Tubi,” Greg Hahn, co-founder and CCO at Mischief, told Adweek.

“You’re watching what you think is back to the broadcast,” said Hahn, adding that the creative only received approval at the last minute.

The company enlisted two Fox Sports broadcasters, Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, and then showed a Tubi interface that comes up like when a customer presses “menu” on their TV—causing Super Bowl viewers to scramble for their remotes.

“It makes it look like if you’re at a Super Bowl, or at your house watching, that someone picked up the remote and switched the Super Bowl to Tubi,” Hahn said.

“We can’t be forgettable in this moment,” added Tubi CMO Nicole Parlapiano. “It’s our coming out, I want to shock, and I want to surprise, and I want to get attention.”



